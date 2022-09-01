CrossWallet (CWT) 1-Day Volume Hits $33,575.00

CrossWallet (CWT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CrossWallet has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $33,575.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrossWallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CrossWallet has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

CrossWallet Coin Profile

CrossWallet (CWT) is a coin. CrossWallet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. CrossWallet’s official Twitter account is @Cross_Wallet.

Buying and Selling CrossWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “COINWARE is developing a free and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform for both experienced and inexperienced users. They aim to reduce the burden on traders in exchanging cryptocurrency to fiat. CWT is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. It will also allow users to pay for fees. “

