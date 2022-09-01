Crown (CRW) Tops One Day Volume of $26.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $396,097.63 and approximately $26.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00579241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00257121 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017224 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,438,201 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

