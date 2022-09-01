Crust Shadow (CSM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,512.00

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $869,879.84 and approximately $6,512.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.