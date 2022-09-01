Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Tops $3.36

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00016757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,020 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

