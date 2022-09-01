Cryption Network (CNT) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Cryption Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryption Network has a market cap of $191,241.67 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00221246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008509 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00436047 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

