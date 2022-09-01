Crypto Kombat Market Capitalization Reaches $24,290.86 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00012159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $24,290.86 and $13.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
