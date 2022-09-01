CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a market cap of $151,822.59 and $133,346.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,005.37 or 0.99925560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00060041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023976 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CryptoArt.Ai

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.