CryptoBlades One Day Volume Reaches $637,750.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00006150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $637,750.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,407 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
