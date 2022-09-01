Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $4,002.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,415,704 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
