CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 289,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 298,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

