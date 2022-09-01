CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 491,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CTS opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.80. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

