Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

