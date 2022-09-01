Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

CULP opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

