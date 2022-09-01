CumRocket Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,261.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $58,261.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CumRocket has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.