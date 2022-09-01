Curate (XCUR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174,325.00

Curate (XCUR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $524,947.44 and approximately $174,325.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,984 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

