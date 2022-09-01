Curio Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,012.41 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $69,012.41 and $876.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curio has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.
About Curio
Curio is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
