Curio Governance (CGT) Achieves Market Cap of $48,470.06

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

