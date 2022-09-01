CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0024

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $42,510.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029150 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.01 or 1.00096319 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030623 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00279159 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00060641 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.
CyberMiles Profile
CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.
