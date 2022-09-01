Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $924,515.25 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $924,515.25 and $2,921.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $35.18 or 0.00175983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00662379 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

