D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.26 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 837,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 161,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

