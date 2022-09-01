D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 634 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

