Dacxi One Day Volume Hits $97,517.00 (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Dacxi has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dacxi coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $97,517.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
Dacxi Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Dacxi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.