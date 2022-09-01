Daikicoin (DIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Daikicoin (DIC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Daikicoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and $25,032.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network. “

Daikicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

