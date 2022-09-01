Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DKILY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

