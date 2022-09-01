DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 160.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.03 million and $535.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 144.8% against the U.S. dollar.

DAOstack (GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

