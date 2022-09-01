dAppstore (DAPPX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124,862.69

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $124,862.69 and approximately $103,773.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About dAppstore
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
dAppstore Coin Trading
