dAppstore (DAPPX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124,862.69

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $124,862.69 and approximately $103,773.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

dAppstore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.