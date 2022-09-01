Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $485.85 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Dash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $44.60 or 0.00222179 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $485.85 million and approximately $67.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00424302 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,893,909 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

