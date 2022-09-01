DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.42 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and $142,255.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00014178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.75 or 0.04065526 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836146 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00035446 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,011 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
DataHighway Coin Trading
