DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.47. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. Research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

