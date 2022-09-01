DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $82,924.39

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $82,924.39 and approximately $58.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007555 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

