DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,202,161,301 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

