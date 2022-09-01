DecentBet 1-Day Volume Tops $66.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $35,708.63 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085891 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

