Decentral Games (DG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $595,929.00

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $595,929.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,565.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.03 or 0.07246549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 562,469,659 coins and its circulating supply is 561,826,459 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

