Decubate One Day Volume Reaches $21,093.00 (DCB)

Decubate (DCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Decubate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decubate has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Decubate has a total market capitalization of $313,882.84 and $21,093.00 worth of Decubate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Decubate Profile
Decubate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,717,379 coins. Decubate’s official Twitter account is @decubate.
Decubate Coin Trading
