Decubate Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCB)

Decubate (DCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Decubate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decubate has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Decubate has a market cap of $313,882.84 and approximately $21,093.00 worth of Decubate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Decubate Coin Profile

Decubate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,717,379 coins. Decubate’s official Twitter account is @decubate.

