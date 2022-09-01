Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Deeper Network has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,658.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
