Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $58.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
