DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $430,918.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

