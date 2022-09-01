Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
DB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.