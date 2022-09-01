Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,544,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.