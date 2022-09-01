Dev Protocol Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $384,108.61 and $8,180.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.