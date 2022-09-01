Dexioprotocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About Dexioprotocol

Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexioprotocol directly using U.S. dollars.

