Dexlab (DXL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $168,771.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.