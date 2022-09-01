DEXTools (DEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $224,446.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $224,446.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,422,726 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

