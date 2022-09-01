DFI.Money (YFII) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.67 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $995.91 or 0.04959700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

