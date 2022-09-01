DFSocial Gaming Trading Down 12.6% This Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $95,674.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

