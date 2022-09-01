dFuture Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,633.00 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

