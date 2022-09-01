Dfyn Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $544,190.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $544,190.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 142,810,501 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

