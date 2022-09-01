DGPayment Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $513,410.77 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, DGPayment has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. DGPayment has a total market cap of $513,410.77 and $1.79 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

