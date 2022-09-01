DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

