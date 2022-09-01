dHedge DAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $143,902.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $143,902.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00133224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087510 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,561,423 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

